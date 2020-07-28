Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Matrix Service by 18.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Matrix Service Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

