Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 17,100 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEX. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

NEX stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $627.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

