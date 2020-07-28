Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE DAR opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

