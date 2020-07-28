Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TriMas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after buying an additional 90,780 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 382,134 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,094,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 470,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TriMas by 25.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,480,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TriMas Corp has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

In other TriMas news, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

