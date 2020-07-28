Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. State Street Corp increased its position in Resources Connection by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 201,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 346,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Resources Connection by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

