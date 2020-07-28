Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 864 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS opened at $349.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $358.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.22 and its 200-day moving average is $289.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

