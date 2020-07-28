Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,253 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $81.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

