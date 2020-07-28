Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dover by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 23,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

