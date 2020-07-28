Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,303. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

