Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $339.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $347.45. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.