Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $589,970.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,717 shares of company stock worth $18,808,426 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $685.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $699.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

