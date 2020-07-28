Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,441 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,651,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 313,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

