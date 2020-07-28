Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 74,200 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.