Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $27,000 in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Trustmark by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

