Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 54,357 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 54,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 251,624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 363,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 121,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

