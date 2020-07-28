Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Moody’s by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moody’s by 55.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.23.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

