Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 14,516 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

