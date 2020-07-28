Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 236,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 124,018 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 240,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 416.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

