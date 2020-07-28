White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

