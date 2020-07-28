Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 233,310 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 1,401.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 76,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $30.53.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

