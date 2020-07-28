Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 31,415 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 822,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 67,927 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

