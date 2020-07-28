Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at about $276,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

