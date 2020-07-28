Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Lennar worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

