Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

