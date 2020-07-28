Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd
Lennar Co. Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP
Lennar Co. Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP
Toronto-Dominion Bank Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
Toronto-Dominion Bank Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $43,000 in WEX Inc
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $43,000 in WEX Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 492,156 Shares of American International Group Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 492,156 Shares of American International Group Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Seagate Technology PLC
First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Seagate Technology PLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report