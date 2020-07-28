Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $43,000 in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of WEX by 334.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 124.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.20.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $163.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

