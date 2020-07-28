First Trust Advisors LP Buys 492,156 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 140,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American International Group by 66.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 433,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

NYSE:AIG opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

