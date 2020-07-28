First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 324,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Seagate Technology by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,416. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

