First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 805,253 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 262.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Steel Dynamics worth $29,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

