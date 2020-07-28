First Trust Advisors LP Has $31.47 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $31,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

