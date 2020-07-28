First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Marathon Oil worth $37,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after buying an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.