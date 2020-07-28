Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,350 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Synchrony Financial worth $38,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 264,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,531,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.