First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 543,063 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,063 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $38,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after buying an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after acquiring an additional 636,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.84.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

