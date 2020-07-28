Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563,897 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Comerica worth $38,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

NYSE:CMA opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.85. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

