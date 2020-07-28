Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019,502 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $39,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1,586.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Switch by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Switch by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.22 and a beta of 0.66. Switch Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,825,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,012.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,770. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

