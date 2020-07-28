WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868,984 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.15% of WPX Energy worth $41,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 429.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,348,000 after acquiring an additional 110,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

WPX opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.60.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

