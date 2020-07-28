Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $42,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $46,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,534,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,048,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 905,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 997,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 734,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

UNM opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

