Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Boston Properties by 60.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Boston Properties by 65.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 387.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 72,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

