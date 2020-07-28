$0.50 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

