Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,875.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,010 shares of company stock worth $1,499,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

