Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 10,747 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $45,456,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after buying an additional 3,146,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 2,859,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

