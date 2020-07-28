Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

COG stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

