Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $157.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

