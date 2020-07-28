Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lear were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 109.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

