Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $244,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

