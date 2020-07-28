Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 600 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $2,537,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.74.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $450.45 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $463.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.45.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

