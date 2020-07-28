Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 916 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

