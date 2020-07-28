Cwm LLC Sells 4,644 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. AXA raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 85,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,849 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

MPC stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.