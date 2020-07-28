Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

