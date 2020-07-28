Cwm LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $252.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.18. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $271.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

