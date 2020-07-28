iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,865,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,591,000.

IWS stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

